Sushant case: CBI asks Mumbai Police to provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday wrote to the Mumbai Police urging it to provide protection to actor Rhea Chakraborty after she claimed that there were threats to her and her family’s life.Rhea was questioned by the agency for the second consecutive day in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Saturday, a day the actor was grilled for almost 10 hours.

The Mumbai Police has confirmed that it will offer the actor protection during her journey from her home to the DRDO guest house, where the CBI is questioning her and her brother Showik Chakraborty in connection with the case. On Friday, Rhea went to the Santacruz police station allegedly to seek protection from the Mumbai Police and claimed that she was being hounded and people were trying to forcibly enter the compound of her residence.

The actor left for questioning only after the arrival of the Mumbai Police at her house. Rhea has been accused by the late actor’s father K K Singh of abetting his son’s suicide and cheating among a host of other charges.Rhea is currently the subject of at least three separate inquiries — by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).