Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra minister urges CBI to probe film director Sandeep Singh's role

MUMBAI: Maharashtra home department has written to CBI to investigate the role of film director Sandeep Singh and his BJP connection. Singh, who had made the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had allegedly supplied drugs to actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that they have written to the CBI asking to probe the role of Sandeep Singh in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Deshmukh said that he received a lot of requests to probe the role of Sandeep Singh and his connection with the BJP. “CBI is investigating the case. So it will be appropriate that the agency should also investigate Sandeep Singh's role,” said Deshmukh.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant had earlier claimed that between September 1 and December 30, Sandeep Singh had called the Maharashtra BJP office 53 times. “We are curious to know to who Singh spoke to. What was the reason? His relationship with BJP leaders should be exposed. It shows there is a BJP connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's case,” Sawant said.

Sawant further said that Singh got the poster of Modi biopic released by ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis. “The CBI should also call Fadnavis. People should know the fishy role of the BJP leaders in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Moreover, there was a sexual harassment case pending against Mr. Singh that also has to be probed,” Sawant said.

Fadnavis, now the leader of Opposition in state Assembly, has denied all accusations.