Ten people injured in clash over property dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli
Published: 29th August 2020 12:41 PM | Last Updated: 29th August 2020 12:43 PM
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Ten people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between members of a family over property dispute in the Jhinjhana area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police siad on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday, they said, adding the injured have been shifted to a hospital.
Police said they have launched an investigation into the case.