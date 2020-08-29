STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock 4: Metro rail services to resume from September 7

The MHA has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment Zones. Unlock 4, will come into effect from September 1.

Published: 29th August 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 08:36 PM

Delhi Metro.

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The central government on Saturday allowed metro rail services to operate in a graded manner from September 7 under the new guidelines for Unlock 4.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also allowed social, academic, sports, entertainments, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregation with a ceiling of 100 persons with effect from September 21, 2020.

Lockdown in containment zones has been extended until the end of September.

The new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones will be effective from September 1.

In Unlock 4, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

An MHA release said that the new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

"Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7, 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA," the release said.

It said "social /academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions" and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons with effect from September 21, 2020.

However, such limited gatherings can be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer, the guidelines said.

The guidelines also said that open-air theatres will be allowed from September 21, 2020.

