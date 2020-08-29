STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock 4: States asked to consult with Centre before imposing local lockdowns

In a significant directive, the Home Ministry said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

Published: 29th August 2020 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 09:05 PM

Streets wear deserted look at Gariahat area during the biweekly lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata Friday Aug 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Streets wear deserted look at Gariahat area during the biweekly lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata Friday Aug 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.

The ministry said that states and Union Territory governments may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work.

Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.

This will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians, according to the guidelines.

Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA), the Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with the MHA.

In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the MOHUA.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21.

However, such limited gatherings can be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer, the guidelines said.

