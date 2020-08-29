Uttarakhand minister calls HPC chairman's objections over Char Dham Project 'rubbish'

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand environment minister Harak Singh Rawat on Saturday claimed that objections raised by the chairman of Supreme Court-appointed high powered committee (HPC) over Char Dham Pariyojana are 'rubbish'.

"By raising such nonsense objections to hinder such an important strategic project is like acting against the nation's interest. No laws have been violated and all rules are being followed," said the minister.

Meanwhile, state forest department officials said that they are sending letters to concerned departments seeking their response on the matter.

Anand Bardhan, principal secretary, environment and forests, Uttarakhand said, "We received a letter from the regional office of the MoEF&CC. It will be to the state chief of forest department and PWD officials seeking explanation".

On August 13, Ravi Chopra, the chairman of the HPC wrote to the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change citing serious violations and lapses in the project seeking strict action against the violators.

The dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worth Rs 12000 crore, which aims to widen 889kms of road linking Char Dham shrines.

Last month, the HPC submitted two reports to the Supreme Court as the committee members were not of unanimous opinion on the width of the road in the project. One group recommended 12 metres which the another advocated for 5.5 metres for rosd width in the hilly areas.

Both the reports pointed out various violations regarding tree going, dumping of muck using wrong methods citing threat to ecology and environment.

