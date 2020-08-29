STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand minister calls HPC chairman's objections over Char Dham Project 'rubbish'

Meanwhile, state forest department officials said that they are sending letters to concerned departments seeking their response on the matter. 

Published: 29th August 2020 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

The Char Dham Yatra was allowed from June 2020 for Uttarakhand residents. (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand environment minister Harak Singh Rawat on Saturday claimed that objections raised by the chairman of Supreme Court-appointed high powered committee (HPC) over Char Dham Pariyojana are 'rubbish'.

"By raising such nonsense objections to hinder such an important strategic project is like acting against the nation's interest. No laws have been violated and all rules are being followed," said the minister. 

Meanwhile, state forest department officials said that they are sending letters to concerned departments seeking their response on the matter. 

Anand Bardhan, principal secretary, environment and forests, Uttarakhand said, "We received a letter from the regional office of the MoEF&CC. It will be to the state chief of forest department and PWD officials seeking explanation". 

On August 13, Ravi Chopra, the chairman of the HPC wrote to the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change citing serious violations and lapses in the project seeking strict action against the violators. 

The dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worth Rs 12000 crore, which aims to widen 889kms of road linking Char Dham shrines.

Last month, the HPC submitted two reports to the Supreme Court as the committee members were not of unanimous opinion on the width of the road in the project. One group recommended 12 metres which the another advocated for 5.5 metres for rosd width in the hilly areas. 

Both the reports pointed out various violations regarding tree going, dumping of muck using wrong methods citing threat to ecology and environment.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Char Dham Harak Singh Rawat
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp