Wife, son of senior railway officer shot dead in Lucknow

Police sources said while the bodies of Bajpai’s wife Malti, his son Sharad, 19, was lying on the bed, his daughter informed the police about the incident.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A double murder rocked Lucknow on Saturday when the wife and son of a senior Railway officer were shot dead in their house in the highly secured posh locality of Gautam Palli, hardly a km away from the CM's residence on Saturday.

The murders took place in the railway colony where the family of senior Railway officer RD Bajpai was living. While the bodies of Bajpai's wife and son were found lying on the bed, his traumatised daughter was admitted to Lucknow Trauma Centre.

Bajpai is posted in Delhi. He is holding the post of media consultant and railway spokesperson in the rank of executive director. Earlier, he was working as the Divisional Operation manager of Railways in Lucknow.

The top brass of police department including the UP Director General of Police HC Awasthi and Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey rushed to the spot with a heavy contingent of force.

While interacting with the media persons, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey confirmed the double murder and said prima facie no loot or robbery attempt was evident.

However, there was no evidence of forced entry into the bungalow and the assailant seemed to have a wilful entry.

“However, the servants are being interrogated and the forensic evidence collected to ascertain the reason for the double murder,” said the police commissioner. Pandey added that the daughter, who  was in trauma after the incident, could provide the lead in the case.

