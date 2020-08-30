STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana revokes order directing shops, malls to remain shut on Mondays, Tuesdays

State home minister Anil Vij said that the central government has not given any rights to the states to impose lockdown in the next phase of unlock. 

Chennai lockdown

The August 28 order was issued by the then Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora who is also the Haryana State Executive Committee states. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS) 

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Sunday revoked its earlier order that required all non-essential shops and malls in the state to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

State home minister Anil Vij said that the central government has not given any rights to the states to impose lockdown in the next phase of unlock. 

"In unlock 4.0, the central government has not given any rights to the states to impose lockdown and that is why Haryana has taken back its orders dated August 28 directing all the markets to remain shut on Mondays and Tuesdays," Vij said on Twitter. 

The August 28 order was issued by the then Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora who is also the Haryana State Executive Committee states.

"Whereas the State Disaster Management Authority has reconsidered the matter. The undersigned in the capacity of Chairperson, State Executive Committee hereby directs that to contain further spread of coronavirus in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of Haryana. Accordingly, there is no bar on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders,’’ said the earlier order.

The revised order has been issues a week after the state government had directed all shops and offices to remain shut on weekends throughout the state. On August 21, the state government, had ordered the closure of all public and private offices, non-essential commercial and business establishments ob weekends, 

It might be recalled that chief minister ML Khattar had said in a presser that weekend lockdowns serve no purpose in the fight against COVID. "A lockdown will not serve any purpose unless it is imposed for a 14-day period. Imposing a lockdown over the
weekend or for two days merely gives the impression that something is being done,"
the CM had said.

