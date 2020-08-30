STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Junior Commissioned Officer killed by Pakistani troops in J-K's Rajouri

An army official said 'Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and fired on army positions along the LoC in Nowshera and its adjoining sectors of Rajouri district on Sunday morning.'

Published: 30th August 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC , Border , War

Many civilians and army men have been killed in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling in the last one year. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: An army Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed in Pakistani troops firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of  Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

An army official said "Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and fired on army positions along the LoC in Nowshera and its adjoining sectors of Rajouri district on Sunday morning."

He said the army men deployed at the LoC also returned the fire with similar calibre weapons.

“A JCO of 1 Sikh Regiment was critically injured after being hit by the Pakistani troops fire. He was evacuated to an army medical facility, where he succumbed to injuries,” the official said.

ALSO READ | Three terrorists, assistant sub-inspector of J-K police killed in encounter in Srinagar

He said the exchange of heavy gunfire between India and Pakistani troops was going on.

Defence spokesman in Jammu Lt Colonel Devender Anand confirmed the killing of the JCO.

There have been near daily clashes between Indian and Pakistani troops along the LoC since abrogation of Article 370 by centre on August 5 last year. 

Many civilians and army men have been killed in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling in the last one year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Line of Control Jammu and Kashmir Junior Commissioned Officer
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp