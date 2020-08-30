Indian Junior Commissioned Officer killed by Pakistani troops in J-K's Rajouri

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: An army Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed in Pakistani troops firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

An army official said "Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and fired on army positions along the LoC in Nowshera and its adjoining sectors of Rajouri district on Sunday morning."

He said the army men deployed at the LoC also returned the fire with similar calibre weapons.

“A JCO of 1 Sikh Regiment was critically injured after being hit by the Pakistani troops fire. He was evacuated to an army medical facility, where he succumbed to injuries,” the official said.

He said the exchange of heavy gunfire between India and Pakistani troops was going on.

Defence spokesman in Jammu Lt Colonel Devender Anand confirmed the killing of the JCO.

There have been near daily clashes between Indian and Pakistani troops along the LoC since abrogation of Article 370 by centre on August 5 last year.

Many civilians and army men have been killed in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling in the last one year.