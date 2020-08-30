STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand releases Sakshi Maharaj within 24 hours of placing him under 'forced' home quarantine

After getting the required permission from the concerned authorities, he left for Dhanbad by road at around 2 PM, from where he will be taking a train to the national capital. 

Published: 30th August 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sakshi Maharaj, BJP MP from Unnao

BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, after testing negative for COVID-19, was allowed to continue his journey to Dhanbad on Sunday. 

The Unnao MP, was was in Giridh to participate in a programme on Saturday, was forcefully quarantined by the district administration for violating lockdown norms. 

After getting the required permission from the concerned authorities, he left for Dhanbad by road at around 2 PM, from where he will be taking a train to the national capital. 

After his return to Dhanbad on Saturday, he was intercepted near Pirtand police station in Giridh and sent in 14-day quarantine at Shanti Bhawan where he went to participate in a public programme. 

The incident led to state BJP unit hitting out at Hemant Soren government for adopting 'double standards' in implementing rules. The opposition party further threatened to launch a statewide agitation if the leader was not freed immediately. 

“Sakshi Maharaj has been allowed to go after his COVID-19 test reports were found to be negative. The decision has been taken by the State Government,” said Giridih Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha. Moreover, the exemption letter submitted by him also mentioned about his taking part in the Parliamentary Committee meeting in Delhi on Monday, which also led the State Government to consider the application, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he was allowed to leave for Delhi in the afternoon itself after the directions from the State Government were received. He underwent COVID-19 test through ‘Trunet Machine’ on Saturday, which was found to be negative, said the DC.

Since, Sakshi Maharaj did not take any exemption before entering into the state, he was quarantined per the directions passed by the State Government.

With a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government on July 17 had passed an order on July 17 making it mandatory for everyone to provide personal details by filling up an online form before entering Jharkhand. The form was applicable for anyone who travels to the state either by rail, road or air. The order had also mandated 14-day home quarantine while observing all the guidelines issued in this regard.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sakshi Maharaj home quarantine COVID-19 BJP MP Jharkhand government Hemant Soren
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp