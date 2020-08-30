Jharkhand releases Sakshi Maharaj within 24 hours of placing him under 'forced' home quarantine

By Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, after testing negative for COVID-19, was allowed to continue his journey to Dhanbad on Sunday.

The Unnao MP, was was in Giridh to participate in a programme on Saturday, was forcefully quarantined by the district administration for violating lockdown norms.

After getting the required permission from the concerned authorities, he left for Dhanbad by road at around 2 PM, from where he will be taking a train to the national capital.

After his return to Dhanbad on Saturday, he was intercepted near Pirtand police station in Giridh and sent in 14-day quarantine at Shanti Bhawan where he went to participate in a public programme.

The incident led to state BJP unit hitting out at Hemant Soren government for adopting 'double standards' in implementing rules. The opposition party further threatened to launch a statewide agitation if the leader was not freed immediately.

“Sakshi Maharaj has been allowed to go after his COVID-19 test reports were found to be negative. The decision has been taken by the State Government,” said Giridih Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha. Moreover, the exemption letter submitted by him also mentioned about his taking part in the Parliamentary Committee meeting in Delhi on Monday, which also led the State Government to consider the application, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he was allowed to leave for Delhi in the afternoon itself after the directions from the State Government were received. He underwent COVID-19 test through ‘Trunet Machine’ on Saturday, which was found to be negative, said the DC.

Since, Sakshi Maharaj did not take any exemption before entering into the state, he was quarantined per the directions passed by the State Government.

With a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government on July 17 had passed an order on July 17 making it mandatory for everyone to provide personal details by filling up an online form before entering Jharkhand. The form was applicable for anyone who travels to the state either by rail, road or air. The order had also mandated 14-day home quarantine while observing all the guidelines issued in this regard.

