Nature should be nurtured, not just consumed: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat said people believe nature is for their consumption and that they do not have any responsibility towards it.

Published: 30th August 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday stressed on the conservation of nature, saying it should be nurtured and not just consumed as is being done in the present world.

Addressing a programme organised by the Hindu Spiritual Seva Foundation through virtual mode to celebrate 'Prakruti Din', Bhagwat emphasised on the way of living followed by our ancestors who nurtured nature as an important part of their life.

He said people believe nature is for their consumption and that they do not have any responsibility towards it.

"We are living like this for last 200 to 250 years and its ill-effects and consequences are coming to the fore now. If it continues like this, then neither we nor this world will survive," he said.

In order to address this problem, the concept of the Environment Day came into existence, Bhagwat said.

"Our ancestors understood the truth of existence in its entirety and that we are one part of the nature and it is the responsibility of humans to nurture the nature," he said.

"Our way of life was respecting all, but we were misguided by the world's way of living. Hence, today we have to remember all this by observing the Environment Day," he said.

Referring to the 'Nag Panchmi', 'Govardhan Puja' and 'Tulsi Vivah', Bhagwat said "all these 'sanskars' should be celebrated and rejuvenated, and the new generation will also learn that we are part of the nature and we need to nurture the nature and not just consume it".

"If the future generation will think this way, then only we will be able to correct the harm done over the last 300 to 350 years, in next 100 to 200 years where in the world and humankind will be safe and life will be beautiful," he added.

