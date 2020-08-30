STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NDA government not concerned enough to deal with problems caused by COVID-19: Asaduddin Owaisi

Narendra Modi had 'invited' all this on the country by imposing an unplanned, unconstitutional lockdown, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged.

Published: 30th August 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has charged the NDA government with not showing enough concern to address the job losses and other adverse effects brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country He said 1.8 crore people all over the country were now not receiving salaries and eight crore daily wage labourers were out of work.

Also, 10 crore school children who used to get mid-day meals have reportedly been deprive of it because of the lockdown, he said, addressing an online public meeting here on Saturday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had 'invited' all this on the country by imposing an unplanned, unconstitutional lockdown, he alleged.

He also alleged that there has been a 64 per cent dip in child immunisation and that 10 lakh children had not received their BCG vaccination during the lockdown.

Besides, six lakh children had missed getting their oral polio vaccine since the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.

The Prime Minister, he alleged, also was not worried about Chinese intrusions along the nation's borders.

Owaisi urged his supporters to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of ones religion He said his party would contest the coming assembly polls in Bihar.

AIMIM had gained a foothold in Bihar in 2019, winning minority Muslim dominated Kishanganj assembly seat in a bypoll.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NDA government NDA Asaduddin Owaisi COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp