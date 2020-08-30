STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan national arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for violation of visa norms

A Pakistani woman was staying with her husband at their Ajmeri Gate home in Delhi on a long-term visa, the officials said.

Published: 30th August 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: A Pakistani woman has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for allegedly violating visa rules, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police officials said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Nausheen Naaz from Karachi in Pakistan, was held on Saturday.

She was staying with her husband at their Ajmeri Gate home in Delhi on a long-term visa, the officials said.

"The woman had entered Noida in violation of the rules of her long-term visa. She was in a bus which was intercepted for checking under a flyover at Sector 14A of the city. She was arrested after inspection," a police spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged against her at the Sector 20 police station under Section 14 of the Foreigners' Act, 1946, and further legal proceedings are underway in the case, he added.

According to officials, the woman's visa allowed her long-term stay in the country but not outside Delhi.

For travel anywhere outside the national capital she was required to have necessary permissions, they said.

The Saturday arrest also came at a time when lockdown-like curbs are imposed in Noida, like elsewhere across Uttar Pradesh, over the state government's orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Security checks intensify across the state, especially at state and district borders, during the period of restriction, which begins 10 pm Friday and ends 5 am Monday, according to officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visa Violation Pakistan visa violation India visa violation
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp