Patna corporation to launch bicycle renting services similar to metros

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: If everything goes as per plan, Patna will soon have Bicycles Renting Services (BRS) and people can take rides across city like other metros of India. The Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started working to launch this first of its kind 'Bicycle Renting Service' (BRS) in Patna either in September or a bit later this year.

Sharing details about this eco-friendly transportation facility coming soon, Harshita, PRO, PMC and Patna Smart City Limited, said that the process of floating the tender for selection of agency to run this service is being taken up.

"In fact, 70 locations have been identified by the PMC to place the stands for renting GPS-enabled bicycles in the state capital. But in the initial phase, this service would be started at 30 stands," Harshita said.

In each of these proposed stands of BRS, at least 12 to 15 GPS-enabled bicycles would be made available to rent. The users can ride the cycle after booking through app and payment of rental fee.

She added that the booking of a bicycle can be done through an app that has been developed by BRS.

"It has also been planned to provide smart cards similar to cities and the membership facility to users desiring to avail this facility on regular basis," she said.

She further said: "The prime objective behind launching this service is to provide eco-friendly and purse-friendly mode of transportation within the city for those who would be opting for personal two wheelers in the midst of the pandemic."

The PMC is also mulling over to provide first 30-minute of free ride and thereafter charge Rs 5 per hour and Rs 30 for 24 hours for a bicycle. A sum of Rs 200 would be charged as a monthly rental fee for a bicycle from the user and Rs 500 as yearly rental charge.

The riders, desiring to rent the bicycles, first would have to register themselves through the app by producing their Aadhar card number, mobile number and make digital payments.