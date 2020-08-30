STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three terrorists, assistant sub-inspector of J-K police killed in encounter in Srinagar

Terrorists fired on a joint 'naka' of police and the Central Reserve Police Force at Pantha Chowk area late on Saturday night, a police official said.

Published: 30th August 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter that began at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three terrorists and a police officer were killed in an overnight gunfight in Pantha Chowk area in outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday.

A police official said "three terrorists travelling on a bike fired on a joint party of police and CRPF at Pantha Chowk area in outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday evening."

He said, after the brief gunfire, security forces immediately launched a search operation in the area to track down the terrorists.

During the search operation, the terrorists hiding in and around the area fired shots at the search party. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, three terrorists and an Assistant Sub-Inspector of J-K police were killed.

The deceased police officer was identified as Babu Ram.

The police official said some arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

This was a third such encounter in the Valley, since the last three days, in which 10 terrorists and two security men have been killed so far.

