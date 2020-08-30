Three terrorists, assistant sub-inspector of J-K police killed in encounter in Srinagar

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three terrorists and a police officer were killed in an overnight gunfight in Pantha Chowk area in outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday.

A police official said "three terrorists travelling on a bike fired on a joint party of police and CRPF at Pantha Chowk area in outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday evening."

He said, after the brief gunfire, security forces immediately launched a search operation in the area to track down the terrorists.

During the search operation, the terrorists hiding in and around the area fired shots at the search party. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists gunned down by security forces in an encounter that began at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar last night. One police personnel lost his life. Operation is still underway. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/NcEdHr7YnB — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

In the ensuing gunfight, three terrorists and an Assistant Sub-Inspector of J-K police were killed.

The deceased police officer was identified as Babu Ram.

The police official said some arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

This was a third such encounter in the Valley, since the last three days, in which 10 terrorists and two security men have been killed so far.