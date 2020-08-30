STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Thrusting GST debt on states will lead to 'brute power of centralism': Bengal FM Amit Mitra

Mitra said that Sitharaman on March 14 before COVID had said that the Centre is duty-bound to compensate the states.

Published: 30th August 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Sunday said that the Centre's suggestion to states to borrow for meeting the shortfall in revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) is "totally unacceptable" as it would destroy their financial health and lead to "brute power of centralism".

In the 41st meeting of GST council on August 27, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the COVID-19 pandemic is an "act of God" which has hit GST collection and ruled out paying compensation to states from its coffers.

In the name of "act of God", a huge debt is being thrust on states which will destroy their financial health and federalism will be crushed giving rise to "brute power of centralism", Mitra said.

"We find it totally unacceptable," Mitra said at a virtual news conference.

He claimed that 15 big states, including some BJP- ruled ones, objected to Sitharaman's suggestion and said that the Centre should borrow instead.

Mitra said that the founder of GST Network Nandan Nilekani earlier made a statement before the GST Council that total revenue loss due to fraudulent transactions is Rs 70,000 crore.

"So is this an act of God or an act of fraud?" the West Bengal finance minister asked.

Mitra said that Sitharaman on March 14 before COVID had said that the Centre is duty-bound to compensate the states.

"Now they are saying just the opposite. This is totally subterfuge," he added.

According to him, if the states go and borrow, the yields will be affected.

"Why the Centre is not borrowing directly? The Centre can monetise debt by printing money which the states cannot," he said.

Mitra said that RBI had even said that the Centre can borrow from the window of the apex bank directly.

As per the Centre's calculations, the compensation requirement of states in current fiscal would be Rs 3 lakh crore, of which Rs 65,000 crore would come from levy of cess.

Out of the shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, the shortfall due to GST implementation is Rs 97,000 crore and the remaining is due to COVID-19 impact.

The Centre has given two options to states -- to either borrow the entire Rs 2.35 lakh crore or borrow only Rs 97,000 crore through a special window, which would be provided by the RBI, to meet the revenue shortfall.

Mitra said that the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit has not been relaxed and thus, unlike the Centre, states do not have the headroom to borrow.

He said that West Bengal was already having a revenue shortfall of Rs 15,000 crore and exhausted the FRBM limit.

"We hope to have a collective decision on this matter very soon and seek more clarity from the Centre," Mitra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengal Finance Minister  Amit Mitra GST GST debt Goods and Services Tax
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp