STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

VP Venkaiah Naidu for robust grievance redressal mechanism to resolve issues faced by elderly

Children develop a strong emotional bond with their grandparents and often turn to them for guidance and solace in troubled times.

Published: 30th August 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday underlined the need for a robust grievance redressal mechanism to resolve issues faced by the elderly and said the healthcare system also needs to be reoriented to address their needs.

In a Facebook post, he said senior citizens are the repository of knowledge and wisdom and they deserve to be treated with respect, affection, care and dignity during the twilight years of their lives.

"It is the sacred duty of everyone, including the youngsters, to take care of the elders. The phenomenon of elders' home for senior citizens not only highlights the changes in society but is also a sad reflection of declining family values," he wrote.

Naidu felt the present-day lifestyle is causing serious damage to the critical role played by the joint family system in preserving cultural values, traditions and customs, which have been passed on from generation to generation.

"We need to reaffirm our faith in our age-old joint family system. There is an inherent social security in a joint family," he said.

Children develop a strong emotional bond with their grandparents and often turn to them for guidance and solace in troubled times.

The elderly, in turn, get love and support from the younger members of the family, Naidu said.

It is the collective attitude of the society as a whole that matters the most, he observed adding that people need to impart the right values to their children and youth to ensure that the elders lead a comfortable, happy and satisfying life.

The vice-president pointed out that the number of elderly people is increasing at a faster pace than the population in general and by 2050, the elderly will make 20 per cent of India's population.

A large proportion of the elderly in India are either living alone or are dependent on their children for their financial and emotional needs, he said.

Housing crunch and small size of houses in urban areas are among the factors for children leaving their parents and the elderly in their native places, Naidu said.

"Despite government policies and programmes for the elderly, we still see senior citizens facing a lot of hassles in accessing various services. Many a time, the elderly are made to stand for a long time in banks, public offices and buses and trains," he lamented, adding that issues related to the elderly get less attention in general.

"Only a few questions were raised by the parliamentarians on the issues of ageing, with an average of fewer than 30 questions in a year," Naidu, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp