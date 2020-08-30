STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman moves Uttarakhand HC against rape-accused BJP MLA

The HC was hearing a petition of the woman who had requested the court to quash an FIR registered against her by the state police based on an extortion complaint filed by the MLA's wife.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Vineet Upadhyay 
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand high court has fixed the hearing in the rape case against BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi for September 1.

The HC was hearing a petition of the woman who had requested the court to quash an FIR registered against her by the state police based on an extortion complaint filed by the MLA's wife.

The woman's counsel B S Adhikari said, "We have filed the petition requesting quashing of the FIR. It is strange how the police registered the FIR against the woman but did not take any action against the MLA who has been accused of rape."

The woman, who is from Almora, had also accused the MLA of fathering a child with her. His wife, on the other hand, has alleged that the woman demanded Rs five crore from the MLA and his family. 

Meanwhile, the accused BJP MLA from Dwarahat in Almora district has rubbished these allegations and stated last week that he is ready to face any investigation. 

Succumbing to the pressure mounted by the Opposition, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the BJP MLA is ready to undergo a DNA test. 

The woman, who had cited threat to her life, had demanded a paternity test to prove that the accused MLA is the father of her child. 

Earlier this month, the MLA had written to the director general of police, over the inappropriate behaviour by the cops probing the case.

On August 16, the woman filed a counter complaint against the BJP MLA, accusing him of raping her on several occasions and fathering her child.

Uttarakhand State Commission for Women has already sought a report by the state police till August 29, 2020. 

