STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Another milestone: Over 10.5 lakh COVID-19 tests in a day takes total figure past 4.14 crore

The exponential jump in testing capacity and the number of tests has resulted in an upsurge in Tests Per Million to 30,044 as on date, the Centre highlighted on Sunday.

Published: 31st August 2020 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen detection test in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With a record over 10.5 lakh tests conducted in a day for detection of Covid-19, the number of such tests performed in the country has crossed 4.14 crore, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The exponential jump in the testing capacity and the number of tests has resulted in an upsurge in Tests per Million to 30,044 as on date, it highlighted.

With a record 10,55,027 tests conducted on Saturday, the country has further strengthened the national diagnostic capacity of testing more than 10 lakh samples for Covid-19 daily.

The total number of tests conducted in the country for detection of coronavirus currently stands at 4,14,61,636, the ministry said.

The Centre, keeping in view the evolving global context of Covid-19, conceptualised and implemented the continuum of care strategy of “test, track and treat” in close coordination with the states and Union territories, it said.

The exponential jump in testing capacity and the number of tests has resulted in an upsurge in Tests Per Million to 30,044 as on date, it highlighted.

Pivoted on the strong pillar of aggressive testing, the positive cases are identified early, which enables and ensures that their contacts are efficiently tracked in a timely manner, the ministry stated.

This is followed up with prompt isolation at home or a facility setting for the mild and moderate cases, and hospitalisation for the severe and critical patients, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in its guidance note on ‘Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of Covid-19’, has advised comprehensive surveillance for suspected coronavirus cases.

It has advised that a country needs 140 tests per 10 lakh people every day.

All the states and Union territories have crossed the advised number of tests, the health ministry said. The testing strategy also ensured a steady expansion of the laboratory network across the country.

Several states have demonstrated a better performance by registering a positivity rate that is lower than the national average, the health ministry said.

As many as 1,583 laboratories — 1,003 in the government sector and 580 private ones — are providing comprehensive testing facilities to people.

According to data shared by the ministry, India's daily tests per million stands at 545.

Goa is conducting the highest tests per day per million at 1,584 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 1,391, Delhi at 950, Tamil Nadu 847, Assam 748, Karnataka, 740, Bihar 650 and Telangana 637.

India's cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate is 8.57 per cent.

States having a positivity rate less than national average include Tamil Nadu at 8.10 per cent, Jharkhand 6.19 per cent, Bihar 5.44 per cent, Gujarat 5.01 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 4.74 per cent, Punjab 4.69 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 4.56 per cent and Rajasthan 4.18 per cent, the data showed.

The country's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,42,733 with a record single-day spike of 78,761 cases, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 63,498 with 948 people succumbing to it in 24 hours, the ministry's data, updated at 8 am, showed.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Tests India Coronavirus Active Cases
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp