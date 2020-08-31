BJP MP Arjun Singh shown black flags during ambulance launch event in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP MP Arjun Singh was shown black flags allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers at an ambulance launch event in Kolkata on Sunday.

The event was organised by an NGO, which reportedly has ties with the saffron party.

The activists of the ruling party in West Bengal claimed that social distancing norms were not maintained during the event.

The NGO said that the police and the Health Department had given permission for the programme.

"While launching ambulances for the people is welcome, over 100 people had gathered on the Central Avenue in the presence of Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, blocking a portion of the road," state minister Shashi Panja, also the local MLA, told PTI.

"The event caused disruption in traffic flow and sparked fears of the spread of COVID-19.

As the programme went on for two hours in Singh's presence, locals protested and asked the MP and the organisers to move to any nearby lane in the area," she added.

While Singh did not comment on the issue and left the venue, local BJP leaders claimed that the TMC activists disrupted a peaceful programme without any provocation.

Police termed it a "minor incident" and said the situation was brought under control.