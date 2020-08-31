STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre asks UP to speed up land acquisition for defence corridor

The Rs 20,000 crore-project is expected to come up over nearly 5,000 hectares across six nodes -- Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

Published: 31st August 2020 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government has been asked to speed up the ambitious UP Defence Corridor project, especially, the land acquisition exercise. The corridor is expected to come up over nearly 5,000 hectares across six nodes -- Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

So far, the state government is reported to have acquired over 1,300 hectares of land across different nodes for the Rs 20,000 crore project. Moreover, different manufacturing projects totalling a proposed investment worth Rs 3,732 crore have also been announced. These investments include Rs 1,077 crore by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Rs 1,200 crore by Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL), Rs 240 crore PTC Industries, Rs 200 crore Bharat Forge and Rs 900 crore by Kanpur-based MKU.

As per the key sources, defence minister Rajnath Singh, in a virtual meeting with the state authorities recently asked them to complete all the ongoing projects in consonance of their timeline. The state government authorities were also directed by the Centre to work in close coordination with the investors
to redress their grievances and speed up the projects.

ALSO READ | Indian Navy sets up own organization, NIIO, to fulfil its technological requirements

Rajnath Singh was specific in directing the state authorities to expedite the land acquisition formalities across two nodes -- Agra and Lucknow. As per the highly-placed sources, nearly 90% or more than 1,300 hectares of total 1,461 hectares approved so far for the corridor had been acquired by the state.

Process for the identification of land on Lucknow outskirts and outside the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) in Agra districts was on.

Meanwhile, UP additional chief secretary and UPEIDA CEO Awanish Awasthi informed the defence minister that so far 32 MoUs were signed for projects related to UP Defence Corridor. He also claimed that proposals from investors based in South Korea and Ukraine were also received by the state government. He also apprised the defence minister about the proposed investment by Titan Aviation and Aerospace India Limited to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore in Jhansi, for which the detailed project report (DPR) had been submitted.

As per the key sources, Indian Navy has also signed an MoU with UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for setting up a ‘Centre of Excellence’ in the Defence Corridor to promote research and innovation in defence sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP defence corridor Yogi Adityanath Rajnath Singh Indian Army HAL
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp