Dilip Ghosh vs Saumitra Khan: Bengal BJP rift resurfaces over appointments in Yuba Morcha

After rejecting the list by Khan, Ghosh said that as the head of the Bengal chapter of his party, he would take the final call on who would be the presidents of the youth wing.

Published: 31st August 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The rift The rift in West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surfaced once again after state president Dilip Ghosh shot down a list of Yuba Morcha office-bearers circulated by Saumitra Khan, chief of the state youth wing.

According to the sources in the BJP,  Khan was one of those MPs who had met the party brass in Delhi last month and expressed their displeasure over Ghosh’s dominance in the party’s daily affairs. 

After rejecting the list by Khan, Ghosh said that as the head of the Bengal chapter of his party, he would take the final call on who would be the presidents of the youth wing.

Khan had announced the names of the district-wise presidents of the party’s youth wing on Friday without a go-ahead from Ghosh, said a BJP leader.

“Khan not only circulated the names of the district presidents through WhatsApp but also posted the list in the official group,’’ he said.

The admin of the WhatsApp group had to delete the list posted by Khan following Ghosh’s instruction. 

“Khan and Ghosh were to meet on Saturday but the meeting did not take place. Ghosh did not approve some names proposed by Khan. On the other hand, Khan is reluctant to change the names,’’ said another BJP leader.

In July, the rift in the saffron camp became known after senior party leader Mukul Roy expressed his discontent and opposed Ghosh’s claim that BJP would bag as many as 190 assembly seats out of 294 in 2021. 

