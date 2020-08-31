STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Landslides block J&K highway, 300 vehicles stranded

Over 300 vehicles were stranded at several places on the highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

Published: 31st August 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of vehicles stranded due to landslide. |

File photo of vehicles stranded due to landslide. |

By PTI

JAMMU: Landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains blocked the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway at several places in Ramban district on Monday, officials said.

The men and machines of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have started clearance of the landslides to restore the traffic on the highway, they said.

However, the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road, which connects UTs of J-K and Ladakh, is open for traffic.

The Mughal road, connecting Shopian district of Kashmir valley with Poonch district of Jammu region, is through for vehicles carrying essentials, mostly trucks and oil tankers, they said.

The traffic on inter-district Kishtwar-Paddar road has been restored on Monday after clearance of landslides, which blocked the road 3 days ago, they said.

