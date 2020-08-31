STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man drowns in Song river in Uttarakhand while taking selfie

The youth slipped and fell into the river while he was trying to take a selfie during the immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesha.

Published: 31st August 2020 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

For representational purposes

By PTI

DEHRADUN: A 22-year-old man drowned in the Song river here in Uttarakhand while taking a selfie, police said on Monday.

Shubham slipped and fell into the river while he was trying to take a selfie during the immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesha on Sunday, Circle Officer Nehru Colony Pallavi Tyagi said.

He was swept away by the waters of the swollen river, despite his friends' attempts to save him, she said.

Shubham was a part of a group that had gone to immerse the idol in an area beyond Maldevta, the officer said.

His body, which was recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), was found by police personnel after two hours of search from under a bridge near the Raipur stadium, which is about eight kilometres from the spot where he had fallen into the river, Tyagi said.

Shubham was an autorickshaw driver and a resident of Clement Town of the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
selfie drowning Song river
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Unlock 4: Buses, malls, temples to open up in Tamil Nadu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
Gallery
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive f
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp