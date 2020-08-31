Man held with heroin worth Rs 1 crore from Indo-Nepal border

By PTI

MAHRAJGANJ: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Monday arrested a man from the Indo-Nepal border here with 107 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 1 crore in the international market, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Intkam (26), a resident of Sonauli town in Mahrajganj district of Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off, SSB personnel intercepted the man near the Indo-Nepal border and seized the heroin, Sonauli Kotwali Incharge, Ashutosh Singh said.

The accused was on his way to Nepal from India to hand over the consignment, valued at about Rs 1 crore in the global market, Singh said.

Further investigation is underway to find out about his contacts and also the source of the seized narcotic substance, the officer said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, Singh said.