Nagaland lifts restriction on inter-state movement, announces slew of relaxations

The decision was taken considering the Centre's 'Unlock 4' guidelines and also for improvement of the economic condition of the state, said Kronu, the government spokesperson.

Published: 31st August 2020

India lockdown, covid lockdown

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government on Monday announced a slew of relaxations, including the lifting of restrictions on inter-state movements.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the high- powered committee on COVID-19 chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, said minister Neiba Kronu.

The decision was taken considering the Centre's 'Unlock 4' guidelines and also for improvement of the economic condition of the state, said Kronu, the government spokesperson.

"We cannot continue imposing the lockdown as it has affected the economy of the state. The government also continues providing facilities amid the poor economic condition," he said.

Nagaland will give a special focus on the agricultural activities for the overall improvement of the economy, he added.

Shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, gymnasium and salons will be allowed to open by following all safety protocols, Kronu said.

Sports complexes and stadiums will also be allowed to open but without spectators, he said.

Markets would also be permitted but with certain conditions, the minister for planning and coordination said.

Intra-state movement of people will be allowed from September 1, Kronu said.

A new standard operating procedure for those coming to the state from other parts of the country will be announced soon, he said.

However, schools and colleges will remain closed till September 30, he said.

Churches and other religious places will continue to function with 30 per cent congregation till September 21, while further relaxations on the number of attendees will be made after that.

Nagaland has been under lockdown since March 25 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

India Matters
