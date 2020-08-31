STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noida man duped on job pretext, woman among 3 held

The accused were nabbed on Sunday and have been booked for fraud, theft and related offences, the police added.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: Three Uttarakhand-based people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly duping a man from Noida on the pretext of giving him a job in a software firm, police said on Monday.

Besides the fraud, the accused trio was also involved in burglaries, they said, adding that as it recovered household items and jewellery from them.

"On August 22, a Sector 26 resident approached the local police, alleging he had been duped by some people who had promised him a job at a senior position in an IT firm.

They even arranged a fake job interview over phone for the victim," a police spokesperson said.

The police, however, did not mention the amount of money involved in the fraud.

An FIR was lodged at Sector 20 police station and probe taken up, which led the police to accused Shyam Sundar, his wife Sonia Bharadwaj, and Devendra, all residents of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, the spokesperson said.

After further probe, the police also recovered stolen household items like some jewellery, expensive utensils, and unaccounted Rs 40,500 cash, besides five ATM cards, the police said.

