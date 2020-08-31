STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six cops, including one from Punjab CM's security, arrested for harassing lady excise inspector, killing her Brother-in-law

The policemen chased her to the village and managed to stop her, harass her besides damaging her vehicle even after she disclosed her identity to them.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Six policemen, inluding one deployed in Punjab CM's security, were arrested by the police on Sunday late night for allegedly killing brother-in-law of woman excise inspector in a road rage incident.

They chased the lady officer till her village as she did not give them way, harassed and passed lewd remarks on her. When she called her brother-in-law for help, they shot him dead.

Sources said that six policemen have been arrested yesterday night by the Batala Police for allegedly killing the relative of a woman excise inspector following a road rage brawl in Bhagwanpura village.

The policemen who have been arrested are ASIs Ranjit Singh and Baljit Singh posted in traffic wing of Amritsar Police, head constables Avtar Singh and Balkar Singh who are gunmen deployed with retired IGP Parampal Singh Sidhu, Surinder Singh posted in CM security and Simrat Singh.

It is learnt that the accused policemen were travelling in two cars and wanted to overtake the car of the lady excise inspector Amarpreet Kaur but she did not give them way for fifteen minutes due to the narrowness of the road. Then she turned on to another road towards her native village Bhagwanpura.

The policemen chased her to the village and managed to stop her, harass her besides damaging her vehicle even after she disclosed her identity to them. The excise officer then called her brother-in-law, 28-year old Gurmej Singh, for help and in the altercation the policemen shot Singh dead.

Immediately, some twenty five youth who were playing kabaddi nearby managed to surround the policemen. Her father-in-law Amrik Singh is a former SAD sarpanch.

Sources claimed that the policemen before shooting down Singh eve-teased the lady officer as they were drunk and refused to listen to Singh. One of the policeman took out his service revolver and shot Singh from point-blank range.

The police refused to reveal the identity of the policeman who actually shot the deceased.  Senior Superintendent of Police of Batala, Rachpal Singh said a case on charges of murder has been registered at Kotli Surat Malhi police station after conducting a preliminary inquiry. "We are still investigating," he added.

