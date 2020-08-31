Unlock 4.0: Weekend lockdown to continue in UP, metro service from September 7

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Deciding to continue the weekend lockdowns, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the Unlock 4 guidelines specifying that metro trains service will be allowed to resume from September 7 in a graded and phased manner.

Following the guidelines announced by the Centre over unlock 4.0, the state government will permit social and religious congregations of up to 100 people from September 21. However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some

relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12 (September 21 onwards).

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said that a district magistrate will no longer be authorized to impose any district-specific lockdown outside containment zones in the respective districts.

However, the weekend statewide restrictions introduced by the state government, as they were announced on July 14, would continue till further orders.

With these guidelines, the state government, in sync with the Centre’s Unlock 4 guidelines, has allowed more activities outside the containment zones but has kept some things unchanged.

New relaxations:

The metro trains operations, which were halted in March when the first phase of the lockdown as announced, will resume services from September 7. The resumption, however, will be gradual and graded. Standard operating procedure (SOPs) for metro operations will be issued later.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a cap of 100 people with effect from September 21. The organisers have to ensure protocol including social distancing norms and the wearing of masks.

Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones voluntarily for taking guidance from their teachers. Students who volunteer to go to school will have to furnish prior written permission from their parents or guardians.

50 per cent of teaching/non-teaching staff could be called to the schools for online education/consultation from September 21. The government would issue SOPs for it at a later date.

Till September 20, a wedding can have not more than 30 guests while last-rites/funerals cannot have more than 20 people. However, after September 20, the new limit of ‘not more than 100 persons’ would be introduced.

Open-air theatres will be permitted to function with effect from September 21.

