Well prepared to hold JEE, NEET exams in Gujarat: Government

Gujarat law minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Gujarat minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (photo| Facebook)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government will take all necessary precautions in view of COVID-19 pandemic to hold JEE and NEET examinations next month, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on Monday.

A total of 38,167 students are expected to appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses.

The test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 32 centres in 13 districts between September 1 and 6, Chudasama said in a statement.

He said the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) orNEET (UG) will be held on September 13 at 214 centres in 10 districts, for which 80,290 candidates are expected to appear.

Chudasama and junior education minister Vibhavariben Dave on Monday held a virtual meeting with collectors, police, revenue and education officials from various districts regarding the exams.

"The state administration is ready to host JEE and NEET in a hassle-free manner amid coronavirus pandemic scare. All collectors concerned have been asked to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Centre about conducting such exams," Chudasama stated.

He said district authorities were also instructed to avoid crowding at test centres and to implement social distancing during the test.

Each student will be checked using a thermal gun at the time of entry to the examination centre, the minister said, adding that each exam centre will be completely sanitised before and after the test.

