STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

35 farmer leaders protesting against new laws to take part in parleys with Centre

Sources said that in the meeting of farmers organizations in the morning, a few raised the point that besides Punjab farmer leaders, those from other states should also attend the parleys

Published: 01st December 2020 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing Delhi Chalo protest. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The protesting farmers have accepted the invitation of the Centre to attend Tuesday’s meeting. But it has been decided that in the parleys with the Union government, 35 farmer leaders will be involved. This includes not only Punjab farmer leaders but also those of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Punjab (Rajewal Group) President Balbir Singh Rajewal said, "In our meeting, it has been decided that not only leaders of 32 Punjab farmers unions will attend the meeting with the central ministers at 3 pm on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan but also three farmer leaders of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee including Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni will accompany us and be part of the parleys."

Sources said that in the meeting of farmers organizations in the morning, a few raised the point that besides the Punjab farmer leaders, those from other states should also attend the talks with the Centre. Representatives of seventeen farmers unions from Haryana also wanted to be part of the meeting. Thus it was decided that instead of just farmers leaders from Punjab, other farmer leaders will also accompany them for the meeting.

"We got a letter yesterday late night signed by Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agrawal which was addressed to 32 Punjab farmers unions. But this agitation belongs to farmers of the entire country and thus farmer representatives from across the farmer organisations of the country will be part of the talks," said Rajewal.

ALSO READ: 'Delhi Chalo' stir: Ready to talk with farmers, reiterates Centre as Modi government meets at Nadda's residence

A farmer leader said that only leaders authorised to speak to the Union minister will be allowed to put forward the points in the meeting. Other leaders can tell them if they have to say something which they will then put across.

Meanwhile, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) refused to participate in a meeting called by the Centre.

Accusing the Union government of trying to divide the protesting farmers by not inviting all the farmer unions, KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "A committee of several farmers' bodies has not been invited, and moreover, the Prime Minister is not holding this meeting. Because of these reasons, KMSC is not going to attend the meeting. If 32 Punjab-based farmers' bodies have been invited, a committee representing around 500 farmers' organisations is also there which should have also been invited. By not inviting all farmers’ bodies, an attempt is being made to divide the farmer organisations. If we attend the meeting, it will be presumed that this agitation (against farm laws) is only taking place in Punjab, which could be the conspiracy of the Centre," he claimed.

Also, special prayers were held at all gurdwaras in the national capital today morning for success of the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said after attending a prayer at the Bangla Sahib gurdwara, "'Ardas' was held at all the gurdwaras for fulfilment of the demands of the protesting farmers. We also condemn those, including the BJP leaders, who are alleging that the protesting farmers are Khalistanis and terrorists."

Announcing that he would join the farmers’ agitation, the Independent MLA from Dadri assembly segment in Charkhi Dadri Sombir Sangwan, who is the chief of the Sangwan Khap having influence in 40 villages in Bhiwani and Dadri districts, has withdrawn his support from the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. He announced this on Tuesday morning after the khap panchayat meeting. He had yesterday announced that he has resigned from the post of chairman of the Haryana Livestock Development Board.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm laws Farmers protest
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp