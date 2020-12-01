STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Baseless: Shehla Rashid denies allegations of threatening father

She said, on the contrary, she had given a statement on how her father has been involved in violence against her, her mother and sister.

Published: 01st December 2020 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Shehla Rashid

Political activist Shehla Rashid (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Denying the allegation of threatening her father with death, student leader Shehla Rashid on Tuesday said that it was baseless.

"Whatever allegations have been made against me by my father are baseless," Rashid said.

She added, "First of all, I don't regard it as an allegation because it is like a fictional story. It would have been an allegation if there was any proof or document. It is nonsense and false."

She said, on the contrary, she had given a statement on how her father has been involved in violence against her, her mother and sister.

Abdul Rashid Shora, the father of former JNU students' union leader Shehla, has alleged that he is facing a threat to life from his daughter.

In a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Shora said, "I am under a constant threat to life from my daughter Shehla Rashid Shora who is supported by my elder daughter Asma and wife Zubaida as well as her security guard Sakib Ahmad. This started in 2017 when Shehla all of a sudden joined Kashmir politics."

"I was called by one Zahoor Vatali, who was arrested in a terror funding case under UAPA in August 2017, just two months before he was nabbed and former MLA Rasheed Engineer at his residence in Srinagar in June 2017. They offered me Rs 3 crore for Shehla to join them," he claimed.

Abdul Rashid said that he had asked his daughter not to take this money because it was coming from illegal channels and would be used for unlawful activities.

But his daughter later told him that she took the money and threatened him not to disclose anything about this transaction to anybody as it can put his life in danger, Abdul Rashid said.

He alleged that anti-national activities were going on at his house and his daughter even tried to throw him out, requesting the DGP to provide him with security.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shehla Rashid Abdul Rashid Shora
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp