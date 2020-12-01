STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF officer killed in firing by Pakistani troops along LoC in J-K's Poonch

The firing from across the border in Tarkundi area of Mendhar sector was "unprovoked".

Published: 01st December 2020 02:26 PM

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed on Tuesday in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In November, 15 people, including nine security personnel, were killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in various sectors in the Union Territory.

The latest casualty took place on a day when the BSF is celebrating its Raising Day.

"The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri sector on the LoC again, in which BSF Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite who was deployed at Forward Defence Location attained martyrdom while displaying conspicuous act of bravery in not only retaliating to the enemy fire but also saved many of his colleagues' lives," a statement issued by the BSF said.

It said the border man had displayed highest degree of dedication and devotion, and laid down his life in the line of duty.

The incident took place at Tarkundi area of Mendhar in Poonch district.

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal paid rich tributes to the sub-inspector and said he was a gallant and sincere border man.

"The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the statement said, adding that "the death of the border man will not go in vain".

It said the BSF has retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan army posts.

The mortal remains of the deceased would be sent by air to Maphoukuki village in Imphal, where his last rites will be performed with full state honours, the statement said.

"The BSF stands in solidarity with the bereaved family," it added.

On November 13, 11 people, including four Army personnel and a BSF officer, were killed in different ceasefire violations in north Kashmir, while four Army personnel were killed in firing by Pakistani troops in different sectors along the LoC in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region on November 21, 26 and 27.

According to sources, the Pakistani army also suffered numerous casualties in the "strong and effective" retaliation by the Indian troops as several of their posts were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, the officials said Pakistani Rangers continued unprovoked firing in Karol Krishna, Gurnam and Pansar border outposts along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, prompting befitting retaliation by the BSF.

The firing from across the border started around 9.

35 pm on Monday and continued till 4.

40 am on Tuesday, they said, adding there was no report of any casualty or damage on Indian side.

According to the officials, over 4,100 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the IB and LoC this year, which is highest in the past decade.

