STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSF team had walked 200 m inside Pakistan territory to unearth cross-border tunnel: Officials

The four Kashmir-bound Pakistani terrorists were killed in the gunfight after the truck, in which they were travelling, was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on the highway.

Published: 01st December 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image of BSF personnel used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A BSF team, probing the intrusion of four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed recently at Nagrota in Jammu, had gone 200 metres inside Pakistani territory to find the mouth of a cross-border underground tunnel used by extremists to enter into India, top officials said on Tuesday.

Immediately after the four Jaish terrorists were shot dead in an gunfight on November 19, the BSF, which mans the International Border in Jammu region, formed the crack team to explore the possible route taken by them.

The team followed its structure to unearth the opening of the tunnel on the Indian side and during the search operation, electronic and geographical data found on a mobile device recovered from the terrorists was also used, the officials said.

After detecting the mouth of the tunnel, the BSF team found itself 200 metres inside the Pakistani territory, they said, adding it entered through the tunnel and recorded the visuals inside it on the Pakistani side as part of collecting evidence, before they returned to the Indian side.

The operation was "swift and intelligence-based action", they said.

The four Kashmir-bound Pakistani terrorists were killed in the gunfight after the truck, in which they were travelling, was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on the highway.

The BSF, in an official statement, had said its personnel and those from the Jammu and Kashmir Police "detected a tunnel originating within Pakistan side of the International Border and exiting on the Indian side in the area of border post Regal in Jammu's Samba district".

"It was about 160 m from the IB, 70 m from the border fence and at a depth of 25 m," it had said.

Based on leads obtained after the encounter, the BSF had said, it was learnt that these terrorists "were picked up by a truck from Jatwal village in Samba on the national highway".

The tunnel, it had said, was found by the "first light" on November 22 by the BSF crack team.

The exit on the Indian side was in thick bushes carefully concealed and meticulously covered with soil and wild growth.

"The mouth of the tunnel was strengthened and reinforced by sand bags with markings of Karachi, Pakistan," the border force that guards the front had said.

It was a freshly dug tunnel and appears to be used for the first time.

It appears that proper engineering effort had gone in digging the tunnel which shows the hand of the establishment, the force said.

The nearest Pakistan posts are Chak Bhura, Rajab Sahid and Asif Sahid.

"The detection of the tunnel resulted due to the well coordinated operation among the BSF, JK police and intelligence agencies," it had said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists BSF
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp