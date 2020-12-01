Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba tells states to get ready for COVID-19 vaccine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a video conference with Chief Secretaries of all States to take stock of public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic and arrangements for COVID-19 vaccine, on Monday. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and others, also attended the meeting.

The Cabinet Secretary asked Chief Secretaries to ensure scrupulous observance of the guidelines related to surveillance, containment, and caution issued by the Union Home Ministry. At present, he said that active cases were less than 4.5 lakh and fatalities were also on the decline.

He reiterated the need for effective containment strategy and adequate testing facilities for early detection of COVID-19 cases so as to minimise its spread in the community. Rajiv asked them to hold the State steering committee meeting before December 6 and ensure that the taskforce meetings at the State, district, and block level were also held.

He emphasised the need to strengthen infrastructure for cold chains, transportation of vaccine, and ensure multi-sectoral coordinat ion. He also stressed the need to open up transparent communication with public on vaccination of priority groups.