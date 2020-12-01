STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 94.62 lakh with 31,118 new infections

The death toll climbed to 1,37,621 after 482 more fatalities were recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 01st December 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India, Monday, Nov.30, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94.62 lakh with November registering over 30 per cent decline in both new deaths and cases as compared to October, while total recoveries surged to 88,89,585, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,62,809 with 31,118 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,621 after 482 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

New infections due to COVID-19 started to decline steadily since the first week of October.

A total 12,78,727 cases were reported in November, a decrease from October's 18,71,498, accounting for about 13.51 per cent of the total instances of the viral infection reported in the country so far.

The past month also saw 15,510 lives lost due to the disease, which is just around 11.27 per cent of the total 1,37,621 deaths recorded so far.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,89,585, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.94 per cent.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 21th consecutive day.

There are 4,35,603 active cases in the country which comprise 4.60 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 14,13, 49,298 samples have been tested so far with 9,69,332 samples being tested on Monday.

The 482 new fatalities include 108 from Delhi, 80 from Maharashtra, 48 from West Bengal, 27 each from Haryana and Punjab, 21 each from Chhattisgarh and Kerala and 20 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Total 1,37,621 deaths reported so far in the country include 47,151 from Maharashtra followed by 11,778 from Karnataka, 11,712 from Tamil Nadu, 9,174 from Delhi, 8,424 from West Bengal, 7,761 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,992 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,807 from Punjab, 3,989 from Gujarat and 3,260 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

