STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers should flag specific issues in laws, Govt ready to look into them: Narendra Singh Tomar

Asked when the deadlock will end, he said, "The time will decide."

Published: 01st December 2020 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As a meeting with representatives of protesting farmers remained inconclusive, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday they have been asked to come with specific issues in the new farm laws and the government is ready to discuss and address their concerns.

The government had called a meeting with 35 representatives of agitating farmers at Vigyan Bhawan hereafter large-scale protests by various farmer groups, including from Punjab and Haryana, entered its sixth day on various borders of the national capital.

"We had a detailed discussion. We will again meet on December 3. We suggested to them to form a small committee, but they said they all will be present in the meeting. So, we agreed to that," Tomar told PTI after the meeting.

Asked why the government was holding a separate discussion with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait, the minister said, "They have come to us, so we are discussing with them also. We are ready to discuss with all farmers."

Asked when the deadlock will end, he said, "The time will decide."

On the protesting farmers insisting on the repeal of all three farm laws, Tomar said, "We have asked them to come with specific issues in the laws and we are ready to discuss and address their concerns." "If they have any specific issue with any clauses, let them point out.

Let them put their views, we will look into them," he added.

Enacted in September, the laws have been presented by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector by removing the middlemen and allowing farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

 However, the protesting farmers have been worried that the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price and scrap away mandis that ensure earning.

After the meeting, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said in a statement that the talks remained inconclusive and the government's proposal was not acceptable to farm unions.

It further said protests will now intensify across the country until their demands are met.

The 35 farm leaders had met a ministerial delegation that included Agriculture Minister Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, to press for their demands around the repeal of three central farm acts and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

While 32 of the farm leaders were from Punjab unions and one from Haryana, two were from national farmer alliances - AIKSCC and RKMS.

The talks ended inconclusively and will resume the day after on December 3.

The farmer leaders rejected the government proposal to form a five-member committee to look into the objections and study the concerns.

They told the government that such committees have led to no results and outcomes in the past.

The government also asked the farm unions for their detailed critique to be provided in the statutes, and to articulate the objections in detail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Singh Tomar Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp