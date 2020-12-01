STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fines for not wearing masks, discounts for shopping during lean hours among Centre's SOPs for markets

Shop owners and employees living in containment zones shall not be allowed entry into marketplaces, the SOP also stated.

Published: 01st December 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indians, most of them, wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus crowd a Sunday market in Jammu. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Imposing fines for not wearing masks or not following physical distancing, opening markets on alternate days and closing them if large number of coronavirus cases are reported, are among the measures recommended by the Centre to ensure compliance to COVID-appropriate behaviour in markets.

The standard operating procedures for markets issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday to contain spread of coronavirus infection, stated that online booking of groceries and doorstep delivery of those must be encouraged while incentives or discounts for those who shop during non-peak hours may be considered.

The SOPs outlined that market places in containment zones shall remain closed.

Shop owners and employees living in containment zones shall not be allowed entry into marketplaces, it stated.

According to the SOPs, COVID-appropriate behaviour in marketplaces may be regulated by market associations through a number of measures, including creation of a sub-committee for each market to facilitate and monitor implementation of such behaviour in marketplaces.

It also suggested setting up mask dispensing kiosks at government-approved rates at entry points of markets and parking lots, establishing hand washing stations in public utility areas while recommending use of foot operated taps and contactless soap dispensers.

It also sought for providing mass thermal screening provisions at the entry and access points to the market, procuring thermal guns, sanitizers, disinfectants for sanitization of public utility areas and placement of IEC materials and signages regarding COVID appropriate behaviour in prominent locations.

"Where self-regulatory approach fails or lacks impact, the planning shall also entail taking enforcement actions, wherever warranted.

This may include levying of fines/penalties on defaulters for not wearing mask/face cover, or for not following physical distancing norms.

"Exploring the option of allowing markets/shops to open on alternate days and closure of markets in case larger number of cases are getting reported which are found to be having epidemiological links with the market by the administration," the SOPs stated.

The ministry said market places are visited by a large number of people.

With gradual opening of economic activities, markets are witnessing high footfalls, it said.

"Such large gatherings, without observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour have the potential to spread coronavirus infection," the SOP document stated.

It also suggested strategies that can be worked out by the law enforcing agencies in collaboration with market associations to manage crowd such as engaging civil defence volunteers, home guards and volunteers to regulate crowd, accessing control at parking lots for limiting vehicle entry and exploring staggered time of shops and utilities, thereby allowing them to remain open for longer duration.

"Crowd density does not remain the same throughout. It usually peaks during evening hours on weekdays. On weekends and holidays, marketplaces are crowded for most of the day till late in the evening. Planning should specifically factor-in requirement for these peak days/hours," the document noted.

According to the guidelines, at the entry point of shops, all employees and visitors should undergo mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening and only asymptomatic employees and visitors shall be allowed inside shops while a face-cover or mask has to be worn at all times inside and outside shops.

To prevent the risk of transmission of coronavirus, it is crucial that healthy environment is maintained at marketplaces, the SOPs said and recommended sanitization by shop owners prior to resumption of daily activities.

Market associations shall facilitate maintaining healthy environment of public utility areas and open spaces through their own means and through local urban bodies and civic agencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp