Haryana independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdraws support to BJP-JJP govt over farmers' issue

The MLA's decision to withdraw support poses no threat to the over-a-year-old coalition government in the state, which enjoys a comfortable majority in the 90-member State Assembly.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 08:48 AM

farmers protests

Farmers stage a protest at Tikri border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' agitation against Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Independent MLA from Dadri assembly segment in Charkhi Dadri of Haryana Sombir Sangwan has withdrawn his support to the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. Sangwan is chief of the Sangwan Khap which has influence in 40 villages in Bhiwani and Dadri districts.

Sangwan’s decision came on Tuesday after a khap panchayat meeting. “Atrocities are being unleashed on the farmers who are on a peaceful protest. I cannot associate myself with the government in the present circumstances and have decided to quit the state government,” he said.

Sangwan was among seven independent MLAs who won in the assembly polls held last year. While one of the independents, Ranjit Singh Chautala, is the state power minister, four others, including Sangwan, were appointed chairman of boards and corporations. Sangwan had on Monday quit as chairman of the Haryana Livestock Development Board.

Last month Jogiram Sihag, a JJP MLA from Barwala, turned down the government offer of chairmanship while announcing his support to the farmers’ agitation. Meanwhile, JJP leader Digvijay Chautala, younger brother of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, has said his party was awaiting the outcome of a meeting between farmers’ unions and the Central government before deciding its stand. 

Earlier, JJP chief Ajay Chautala had said that the Centre should not have any problem in giving a written assurance to the farmers on MSP. The JJP with 10 MLA is a junior partner of the ruling BJP government. The JJP had contested the assembly polls on anti-BJP plank, but joined hands with it when it fell short of a majority.  Meanwhile, Haryana Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory asking travellers to avoid Singhu and Tikri borders to enter Delhi in view of the disruption at entry points.

