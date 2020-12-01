STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India remains biggest contributor to malaria burden outside Africa

India is also the only country outside of Africa—which has 10 high burden countries — to collectively contribute about 70% of the world’s malaria cases and deaths.

Published: 01st December 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Community health workers screen people for COVID-19 and Malaria symptoms at a school in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite India’s progress, it still contributes significantly to the global malaria burden and is among the 11 highest malaria burden countries in the world, as per the World Health Organisation’s malaria report 2020.

India is also the only country outside of Africa—which has 10 high burden countries — to collectively contribute about 70% of the world’s malaria cases and deaths. The WMR also reported.

The country continues to be the largest contributor of malaria cases in the WHO’s South-East Asia Region — reporting about 88 percent of malaria cases and carrying 86 percent of malaria deaths in the region — in 2019.

The World Malaria Report tracks annual global progress against malaria cases and deaths. This year’s report estimates changes in the global malaria burden between 2018 and 2019, with a special feature on progress made over the past 20 years.

The latest report estimates that India reduced malaria cases by 21 percent from 2018 to 2019, and called out India’s success for contributing to the largest absolute drop in malaria cases in the South-East Asia region since 2000.

It has, however, also complimented India saying that its progress against malaria over the 2000-2019 period – which saw nearly 78 percent reduction in malaria cases – helped put countries in the WHO South-East Asia region on target for malaria elimination by 2030.

Commenting on India’s progress, Sanjeev Gaikwad, country director, Malaria No More India said, “The Pandemic adding to the healthcare burden reminds us of the importance of ending malaria.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Malaria Report World Health Organisation
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp