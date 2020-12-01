STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jalyukta Shivar scheme fraud: Uddhav govt sets up panel to probe ex-CM Fadnavis' pet project

“The committee can probe the alleged irregularities in Jalyukta Shivar as per the seriousness of the charges. The committee has the freedom to conduct the probe,” stated in the notification.

Published: 01st December 2020

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a notification to set up a four-member committee headed by a retired IAS officer to probe the Rs 13,000 crore worth Jalyukta Shivar (watershed management) Project.

The committee will submit its probe report within six months. 

Jalyukta Shivar was touted as the pet project of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The committee can probe the alleged irregularities in Jalyukta Shivar as per the seriousness of the charges. The committee has the freedom to conduct the probe,” stated in the notification.

Earlier, the CAG in its report had pointed out irregularities in the project. More than six lakh works were done under the Jalyukta Shivar project by using the funds from the state government fund, CSR money from corporates and NGOs. 

Maharashtra cabinet had approved the decision of probing the Jalyukta Shivar project on October 14, 2020.

As per notifications, the committee can also order the departmental inquiry of any work under this project. “Government has received over 600 complaints on irregularities. The committee can scrutinize all the complaints and select as per their seriousness. It will be an open inquiry. Every month, the committee will submit its progress report to the government,” reads the notification.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant welcomed the decision of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for ordering the probe in the Jalyukta Shivar project. He said that the BJP leaders had misused their power blatantly and used the scheme for their own benefit. 

“We have been complaining for the last several years. But the earlier BJP-led government ignored our demand. We are happy that Maha Vikas Aghadi has raised the issue and acted. The truth will come now," said Sawant.

