'Mentally unstable' man hacks daughter and three sons to death in Bihar, arrested

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 45-year-old man from bihar, identified as Awadhesh Chaudhary, killed four members of his family including one of his daughters and three sons with a sharp-edged axe. The accused's wife and another daughter were seriously injured and are admitted in PMCH in Patna.

This incident has been reported from Balha village under Bhagwanpur police station limits in ​​Siwan district after it occurred midnight on Tuesday. According to the information, Chaudhary has been arrested and was found with an unstable mental condition.

He confessed that he felt something had entered his body and forced him to kill his daughter Jyoti Kumari and sons Abhishek, Mukesh and Bhola Kumar along with injuring his other daughter Anjali and wife Rita Devi.

The accused said that he had come from somewhere and was roaming outside when something happened in his mind that he had to pick up the axe and kill. The incident has triggered a panic across the village and is said to have occurred during the full moon night of Kartik Poornima.