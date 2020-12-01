STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM holds meeting with three more pharma firms working on COVID-19 vaccine

The meeting came a day after the Centre announced a Rs 900 crore package towards accelerating the Covid-19 vaccine development. 

This undated handout photo provided by Imperial College London shows a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Scientists at Imperial College London will start immunizing people in Britain this week with their experimental coronavirus shot, becoming the latest entry into the race to find an effective vaccine.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just two days after taking a three-city tour to vaccine makers involved in the advanced stage of Covid-19 vaccine development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with top executives of three more companies that are working on coronavirus vaccine.

In the meeting with functionaries from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals in Pune, Biological E and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad, PM sought suggestions on regulatory processes and vaccine availability. 

Matters relating to logistics, transport and cold chain for delivering the vaccines were also discussed, as PM urged the companies to make an extra effort to use simple language to inform the public about the vaccine and other related matters, such as its efficacy.

This is the fourth significant meeting Modi had taken over the last few days to review the efforts to develop a Covid vaccine.

Ten days back, he had chaired a high-level meeting with officials and scientists to take stock of the vaccine development initiatives, ongoing efforts to prepare a database of healthcare and frontline workers, augmentation of cold chains, enhancement of vaccine supply chain, and procurement of syringes and needles for mass vaccination drive, among other important issues.

Afterwards, he held a review meeting with all chief ministers and lieutenant governors on vaccine delivery.

