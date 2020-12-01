STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

VIkas Dubey case: SIT recommends ED probe into gangster's property, action against 90 officials

These officials should be subjected to punishment, ranging from severe to mild, for remaining in constant touch with Dubey and helping him, the SIT said in its report.

Published: 01st December 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey

Slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A Special Investigation Team set up by the Uttar Pradesh government has recommended an Enforcement Directorate investigation into property worth Rs 150 crore amassed by gangster Vikas Dubey, shot dead by police in July this year, and his accountant, officials said on Tuesday.

The three-member SIT, set up to probe the July 2 massacre of eight policemen by Dubey in Kanpur as well as his past, has also recommended action against 90 officials from the police, rural development, food and revenue departments for their alleged involvement in helping the gangster build his empire, they said.

These officials should be subjected to punishment, ranging from severe to mild, for remaining in constant touch with Dubey and helping him, the SIT, headed Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, said in its 3,100 page report.

The report, which was submitted in October this year and accepted by the government recently, said the officials did not attend to complaints against the criminal and were also involved in issuing weapons, SIM cards and passports to him and his gang on the basis of false documents.

Strict action should be taken against officials who had helped the gang procure licensed weapons and ammunition and allowed them to amass it illegally, the report said.

While recommending that the ED should thoroughly probe the 'ill-gotten' property worth Rs 150 crore owned by the gangster and his accountant, the report added that FIRs should be registered against all those officials who had helped Dubey and his gang.

The Uttar Pradesh government in November suspended then Kanpur police chief Anant Dev after the SIT probe pointed to a nexus between Dubey and the police.

The SIT was constituted after eight policemen were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur as they headed there to arrest Dubey shortly after midnight on July 2.

They were mowed down by bullets fired from the rooftops.

Eight days later, on July 10, Dubey was shot dead by police when he was allegedly trying to escape from police custody while being brought back to Kanpur after his arrest in Ujjain.

The SIT was initially asked to submit its report by July 31 after looking into all angles, studying related documents and conducting inspections in Kanpur.

The deadline was later extended by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIkas Dubey UP Police
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp