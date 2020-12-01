STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman NCP activist killed by two bikers after tiff in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

Published: 01st December 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 10:20 AM

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 39-year-old woman NCP activist and head of a women's organisation has been killed allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons after an altercation in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 8.20 pm on Monday when the victim, identified as Rekha Bhausaheb Jare, was going from Pune to Ahmednagar in a car along with her mother, son and a friend, a police official said.

Her car overtook the motorcycle at Jategaon ghat in Parner, located about 230 km from here, following which the accused moved ahead and stopped her vehicle by parking their two-wheeler in the middle of the road, he said.

They then had an argument with Jare, who was president of the Yashaswini Mahila Brigade, a local organisation working for women's welfare.

Her other family members in the car tried to intervene, but the argument continued.

During the altercation, one of the motorcycle riders allegedly pulled out a knife and slit Jare's throat following which she collapsed, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead before admission, he said.

A case of murder has been registered at Ahmednagar's Supa police station against unidentified assailants, he said, adding that police are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the attack.

