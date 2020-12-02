STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active coronavirus caseload in India drops to 4.28 lakh after 132 days

The number of daily recovered cases has surpassed the daily new cases since the past five days, the Union Health Ministry highlighted.

Published: 02nd December 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

A man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 active caseload has significantly dropped to 4.28 lakh, the lowest after 132 days and comprises just 4.51 per cent of the total coronavirus infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The total active cases were 4,26,167 on July 23.

There has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases, the ministry said.

The daily new cases added to the country's COVID numbers have been around 30,000 since the past three days.

The number of daily new cases in a span of 24 hours is 36,604. A total of 43,062 recoveries were registered in a span of 24 hours.

The number of daily recovered cases has surpassed the daily new cases since the past five days, the ministry highlighted.

The difference in new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 94.03 per cent as on date, it stated.

The total recovered cases stand at 89,32,647.  "The gap between recovered cases and active cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 85 lakh today and presently stands at 85,04,003," the ministry said.

Of the new recovered cases, 78.35 per cent are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,290 newly recovered cases. A total of 6,151 people recovered in Kerala followed by 5,036 in Delhi.

The ministry said that 77.25 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,375. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,930 new cases. Further, 501 case fatalities have been reported in a day. Ten states and UTs account for 79.84 per cent of new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (95). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 86 and 52 daily deaths, respectively.

India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,99,413, with 36,604 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,122 with 501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

