BSF pays tributes to SI killed in firing by Pakistani troops in Poonch

Sub-inspector Paotinsat Guite was killed on December 1 during ceasefire violation from Pakistan in Poonch while defending the borders of the nation.

Published: 02nd December 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Sub-Inspector Guite was killed during ceasefire violation from Pakistan. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday paid tributes to sub-inspector Paotinsat Guite, who was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

While paying tributes to Guite at the war memorial in the frontier headquarters at Paloura camp, Inspector General, BSF, Jammu, N S Jamwal said the force has a history of gallant men who remain committed to the sanctity of the International Border and LoC.

This brave act has once again proved that bordermen are always ready to sacrifice their life, when the question of national security arises, he said.

Guite was killed on Tuesday during ceasefire violation from Pakistan in Poonch while defending the borders of the nation.

Jamwal gave an assurance that all benefits applicable to Guite will be made available to his family in a fast track manner.

