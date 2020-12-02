STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call special Parliament session to repeal new farm laws: Protesting farmers tell Centre

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadoni said that if the Centre does not withdraw the new laws, more steps will be taken in the coming days to press their demands.

Published: 02nd December 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Protesting farmers on Wednesday demanded that the central government call a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws and threatened to block other roads of the national capital if their demands are not met.

Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Darshan Pal accused the Centre of dividing farmer organisations, but it will not happen.

He said that protesting farmers will continue their agitation till the three farm laws are repealed.

"Centre should call a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws," Singh said.

Before the press conference, leaders of around 32 farmer organisations held a meeting which was also attended by Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at the Singhu border.

