Chirag Paswan’s party not to field any candidate for Rajya Sabha seat 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PATNA: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Tuesday announced that it won’t field any candidate against BJP’s Sushil Modi in the election for the Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar that fell vacant after party founder Ram Vilas Paswan’s death.

“This seat belonged to party’s founder and since he is no more, it is BJP’s decision to field a candidate on this,” said the Chirag Paswan-led party in a tweet. The BJP had given the seat from its quota to Paswan Senior but snubbed his son, who had parted ways with the NDA ahead of Bihar assembly elections because of differences with the JD(U).

The RJD, in a bid to drive a wedge between the BJP and the LJP, offered to field Chirag’s mother Reena Paswan for the RS seat, but the party declined the proposal. Elections are scheduled to be held on December 14 and december 2 is the last date for filing nominations.

The RJD-led opposition Mahagathbandhan has not been able to finalise its candidate yet, though it has vowed to not let Sushil Modi get elected without any challenge.