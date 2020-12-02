STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chirag Paswan’s party not to field any candidate for Rajya Sabha seat 

“This seat belonged to party’s founder and since he is no more, it is BJP’s decision to field a candidate on this,” said the Chirag Paswan-led party in a tweet.

Published: 02nd December 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

LJP chief Chirag Paswan at a poll rally in Bihar. (Photo| PTI)

LJP chief Chirag Paswan at a poll rally in Bihar. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PATNA: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Tuesday announced that it won’t  field any candidate against BJP’s Sushil Modi in the election for the Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar that fell vacant after party founder Ram Vilas Paswan’s death.

“This seat belonged to party’s founder and since he is no more, it is BJP’s decision to field a candidate on this,” said the Chirag Paswan-led party in a tweet. The BJP had given the seat from its quota to Paswan Senior but snubbed his son, who had parted ways with the NDA ahead of Bihar assembly elections because of differences with the JD(U).

The RJD, in a bid to drive a wedge between the BJP and the LJP, offered to field Chirag’s mother Reena Paswan for the RS seat, but the party declined the proposal. Elections are scheduled to be held on December 14 and december 2 is the last date for filing nominations. 

The RJD-led opposition Mahagathbandhan has not been able to finalise its candidate yet, though it has vowed to not let Sushil Modi get elected without any challenge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LJP Bihar Rajya Sabha polls Chirag Paswan
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp