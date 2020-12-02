India invites UK PM Boris Johnson as Chief Guest for 2021 Republic Day parade

By Online Desk

With over a month left for Republic Day parade 2021, India has invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be the chief guest for the celebrations in New Delhi.

India will be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day at the Red Fort on 26th January 2021.

According to reports, India had extended the invitation to UK in last week of November.

In 2020, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was invited to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

Earlier on Wednesday British High Commission Spokesperson told ANI that India’s invitation to UK PM for Republic Day is 'can't be confirmed.'

